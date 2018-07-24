हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra

Portion of 3-storey building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

A few people are suspected to be trapped under the debris. Fire brigades have reached the spot.

Portion of 3-storey building collapses in Maharashtra&#039;s Bhiwandi
ANI photo

Mumbai: A portion of a three-storey building on Tuesday collapsed in Bhiwandi's Rasulbagh in Maharashtra. The rescue operation has been initiated.

As per the latest reports, three people have been rescued and five others are feared trapped under the debris. 

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has reached the spot. Fire brigades have also been engaged in the rescue operation.

 

(More details awaited)

