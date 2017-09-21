close
Portugal PM supports India's bids for UNSC membership

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 13:52

United Nations: Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Luis Da Costa has supported India's bid for a permanent membership of the UN Security Council, asserting that efforts must continue to ensure greater representation in the most powerful wing of the world body.

"Achieving sustainable peace will require greater synergies in the Organisation's structures and missions on the ground. The ongoing efforts should also give fresh impetus to the reform of the Security Council to ensure a better representation of today's world," Da Costa said in his address to the UN General Assembly yesterday.

"The African continent cannot be denied a permanent presence, and Brazil and India are also two inescapable examples," he said.

The Prime Minister said the complexity of the global problems these countries face requires them to foster partnerships, involving not only States, but also civil societies, international financial institutions, public and private entities.

He said reforming the architecture of peace and security was an absolute priority.

Prime Minister Da Costa had expressed Portugal's support for India's permanent membership of the UN Security Council when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Lisbon in June this year.

South African President Jacob Zuma urged that the Security Council be reformed as it was unable to carry out its responsibilities for the maintenance of international peace and security.

The time had come to afford Africa the place it deserves on the Security Council, said Macky Sall, President of Senegal.

President of Namibia Hage G Geingob said Africa should be included at "the highest decision-making level" within the UN.

He pointed out that a more inclusive Security Council would restore faith in the organisation.

