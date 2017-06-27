close
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement it notified Congress on Monday of the sale, which includes four turbofan engines and a missile warning system.

Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 01:50
Possible sale of Boeing C-17 aircraft to India approved: Pentagon
Washington: The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to India of one Boeing C-17 transport aircraft, with an estimated cost of $366 million, a Pentagon agency said on Monday.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement it notified Congress on Monday of the sale, which includes four turbofan engines, a missile warning system, a countermeasures dispensing system and an identification friend or foe transponder. 

