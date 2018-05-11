Posters calling PM Modi 'The Lie Lama' pasted on Delhi walls, case registered

New Delhi: Several posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, smiling and hand folded, with the tagline "The Lie Lama" was plastered on several walls in the national capital. The posters were later removed by police.

Images of the poster earlier went viral on social media.

The posters were found yesterday pasted on walls in Mandir Marg's J-Block area, NDMC area, Central Delhi's Patel Nagar and Shanker Road areas.

Several BJP leaders and members raised an objection on the posters.

At around 10:15 pm, the police removed the posters from Mandir Marg and seized them.

There's no mention of the printer or press on the poster, the police told Zee News media.

A case was registered against unidentified persons for pasting the posters under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property (DPDP) Act on Thursday evening, said police.

Locals would be questioned to ascertain the identity of the people behind the act, they said, reported PTI. Authorities are also likely to scan the CCTV footage.

Last year, in August 2017, several 'missing' posters of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi emerged in Amethi. A week later, posters declaring his mother and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi as “missing” appeared in Rae Bareli.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a two-day visit to Nepal. On Thursday, he was in Karnataka, campaigning for BJP for the state Assembly elections on Saturday.