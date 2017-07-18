close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Powder found inside UP Vidhan Sabha was not explosive, confirms forensic lab

Days after suspicious white powder was found inside Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, the Agra-based forensic lab said that it has found no traces of any explosive in the suspicious white powder, which was believed to be deadly Pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN)

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 08:29
Powder found inside UP Vidhan Sabha was not explosive, confirms forensic lab

New Delhi: Days after suspicious white powder was found inside Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, the Agra-based forensic lab said that it has found no traces of any explosive in the suspicious white powder, which was believed to be deadly Pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN)

Reports in leading channel said that the powder might not have been the deadly explosive PETN as it was claimed earlier.

Earlier on Saturday, the sample of the white powder was picked up from the main hall of Vishan Sabha and was sent to the laboratory but it could not be tested than as the staff had left. However on Monday, few experts conduct gas chromatography and mass spectrometry (GS-MS) test on the substance in which it was proved that the white powder has no traces of PETN. 

A couple of days ago, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while speaking in Assembly had confirmed that the white powder found inside Vishan Sabha was an explosive, by the name of Pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN). The Uttar Pradsh Police had also arrested a youth named Farhan Ahmad in the matter. He had threatened to blow up the Vidhan Sabha on August 15, 2017 by calling Additional Director General (ADG) AK Prasad on July 6, 2017. 

TAGS

Uttar PradeshAssemblyPETNYogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh Vidhan SabhaUttar Pradesh AssemblyAgra forensic lab

From Zee News

Pakistan again violates ceasefire in Bhimbher Gali, Poonch; Indian Army retaliates
Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan again violates ceasefire in Bhimbher Gali, Poonch;...

NDA&#039;s Vice President nominee Venkaiah Naidu resigns as Union minister
India

NDA's Vice President nominee Venkaiah Naidu resigns a...

No commands to Mars rovers, orbiters later this month: NASA
Space

No commands to Mars rovers, orbiters later this month: NASA

World

Turkish government extends state of emergency rule for anot...

World

US provides visas to up to 15,000 temporary workers

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav dismisses resignation demand; BJP says resign or get sacked
Bihar

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav dismisses resignation...

US ending laptop ban on Middle Eastern airlines
World

US ending laptop ban on Middle Eastern airlines

Cleaning oil spills could be easier with waste human hair, say scientists!
Environment

Cleaning oil spills could be easier with waste human hair,...

PM Narendra Modi likely to go for Cabinet expansion
India

PM Narendra Modi likely to go for Cabinet expansion

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Law and order suffers as trivial duties detract the police

DNA Edit | Act quickly, My Lord: CJI must set up committee to investigate SC judge

India’s laggard health systems

Killers behind wheels: Govt must heed judge’s lament and curb rash driving

Private sector, too, is prone to scourge of fake caste certificates