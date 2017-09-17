close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Power tussle in Samajwadi Party continues, Mulayam, Akhilesh call for separate meetings

The rift in the Samajwadi Party that appeared during the campaigning for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in early 2017, following which the party lost power, has been growing bigger with the continuance of the power tussle in the Yadav family.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 12:01
Power tussle in Samajwadi Party continues, Mulayam, Akhilesh call for separate meetings
File photo

Lucknow: The rift in the Samajwadi Party that appeared during the campaigning for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in early 2017, following which the party lost power, has been growing bigger with the continuance of the power tussle in the Yadav family.

The Samajwadi Party is set to organise a state conference in Lucknow on September 23 and a national conference on October 5, called on by former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

It will be for the first time that the party patriarch, Mulayam Singh Yadav, will not be involved in the conferences called by at the state and the national level.

But just two days before this, Mulayam Yadav has called for a meeting of the Lohia Trust on September 21.

Interestingly, Mulayam Singh Yadav is the trustee of the Lohia Trust and Ram Gopal Yadav is the trust secretary.

Apart from this, there are 11 other trustees of the Lohia Trust, including party president Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh and Ram Gopal were not present in the last meeting called by Mulayam. 

TAGS

Power tussleSamajwadi PartyMulayam Singh YadavAkhilesh Yadav

From Zee News

IAF Marshal Arjan Singh&#039;s state funeral tomorrow, National Flag to fly half-mast in Delhi
India

IAF Marshal Arjan Singh's state funeral tomorrow, Nati...

EuropeWorld

Russia knew US-backed Syrian forces were in area it bombed:...

Venezuela&#039;s Maduro upbeat on talks, opposition fear &#039;&#039;show&#039;&#039;
World

Venezuela's Maduro upbeat on talks, opposition fear...

After Irma ravages Havana, city highlights housing replacement drive
AmericasWorld

After Irma ravages Havana, city highlights housing replacem...

600,000 Rohingya children may flee to Bangladesh, aid group warns
WorldAsia

600,000 Rohingya children may flee to Bangladesh, aid group...

Polling underway in NA-120 by-elections amid tight security
WorldAsia

Polling underway in NA-120 by-elections amid tight security

Amit Shah urges nation to work towards &#039;Swachh Bharat&#039; on PM Modi&#039;s birthday
India

Amit Shah urges nation to work towards 'Swachh Bharat...

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates world&#039;s second-biggest dam &#039;Sardar Sarovar&#039;, dedicates it to nation
India

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates world's second-biggest da...

Sardar Sarovar project inaugurated: Here&#039;s all you need to know about world&#039;s second biggest dam
India

Sardar Sarovar project inaugurated: Here's all you nee...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

The BRICS declaration on terrorism is only an eyewash

Saving the planet for future generations

Indian exodus from Burma driven by ultranationalism

Making a case for bullet train

On Rs 26.7/litre, you pay tax of Rs 44, here's how: Daily revision of petrol price explained