2008 Malegaon blasts

Pragya Thakur alleges Congress conspiracy after framing of charges in Malegaon case

MUMBAI: After framing of charges in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has blamed Congress for the 'conspiracy'. She said that she was earlier given a clean chit but has been charged now.

"Earlier, the NIA had given me a clean chit. Now, charges have been framed against me. This was a conspiracy by Congress but I am confident that I'll come out innocent as the truth always wins," Sadhvi Pragya Thakur said.

She along with Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit and five others were charged by the NIA court on Tuesday for terror conspiracy, murder and other offences. The next date of hearing in the case is November 2.

All the accused were present in the court when the judge read out the charges against them and all seven of them pleaded not guilty of the charges.

Six persons were killed and over a 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon on September 29, 2008. Besides Purohit, the other accused in the case are Pragya Singh Thakur, Major (retd) Ramesh Upadhyay, Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi and Sudhakar Chaturvedi. 

