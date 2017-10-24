Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Prakash Javadekar's mother Rajani dies at 92

Rajani Javadekar, the mother of Union minister Prakash Javadekar, passed away after suffering cardiac arrest in Delhi today, an aide of the minister said.

PTI| Last Updated: Oct 24, 2017, 10:42 AM IST
Comments |
Prakash Javadekar&#039;s mother Rajani dies at 92

New Delhi: Rajani Javadekar, the mother of Union minister Prakash Javadekar, passed away after suffering cardiac arrest in Delhi today, an aide of the minister said.

She was 92. She breathed her last at 9 am at the RML Hospital, he added.

She is survived by two sons and a daughter, the aide said.

Prakash Javadekar is the minister for human resource development (HRD).
 

Tags:
Prakash JavadekarRajani JavadekarPrakash Javadekar mother
Next
Story

Ashraf Ghani to meet Modi today, security and terrorism in Afghanistan to top the talks

Trending