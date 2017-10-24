Prakash Javadekar's mother Rajani dies at 92

New Delhi: Rajani Javadekar, the mother of Union minister Prakash Javadekar, passed away after suffering cardiac arrest in Delhi today, an aide of the minister said.

She was 92. She breathed her last at 9 am at the RML Hospital, he added.

She is survived by two sons and a daughter, the aide said.

Prakash Javadekar is the minister for human resource development (HRD).

