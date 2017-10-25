Prakash Raj questions if Taj Mahal will be a 'past in our future'

Actor, director Prakash Raj spoke on the ongoing controversy over the iconic Taj Mahal and questioned if it will be a 'past in our future'. "When do you intend to bring it down. We can at least take our children and show it one last time #JustAsking," Raj tweeted.

#justasking .....Will this worlds wonder #tajmahal be a past in our future ..??? pic.twitter.com/4tTvBHr7UR — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 23, 2017

Taj Mahal has been mired in controversy after the Uttar Pradesh government did not include the monument in the state tourism booklet. Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have been constantly giving statements over one of the wonders of the world.

BJP MLA Sangeet Som said that the Mughal-era mausoleum was built by ‘traitors’, and hence should not be given any place in Indian history. BJP, however, distanced himself from the statement with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asking him why he made the statement.

Another party leader Vinay Katiyar claimed that Taj Mahal was, in fact, Tejo Mahal and there is nothing wrong if Shiv Chalisa is chanted at the premises. He, however, added that since it's famous it should not be demolished.

This is not the first time that Prakash Raj has spoken against the government. He had even joined a hunger strike demanding exemption of all handmade products from GST.

He had also spoken when he was trolled for expressing his disappointment over PM Narendra Modi's silence on journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder. "I will continue to question. It’s my fundamental right," he had said.

Let’s set it straight..... I will continue to question. It’s my fundamental right pic.twitter.com/JJBegBjAGc — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 23, 2017

Prakash Raj has reportedly denied