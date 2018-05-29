Prakhar Mittal, Rimzhim Agarwal, Nandini Garg and Sreelakshmi G top CBSE class 10 exams; results declared on cbse.nic.in; check list of toppers

The CBSE 10th result was declared on Tuesday afternoon. This time, the board has got as many as four toppers, who have scored 499 out of 500 each. The names of the toppers are - Prakhar Mittal (DPS Gurgaon), Rimzhim Agarwal (RP Public School Bijnor), Nandini Garg (Scottish International School Shamli) and Sreelakshmi G (Bhavan's Vidyalaya Kochi).

The students who appeared for the CBSE Board Class 10 exam 2018 can check their result on the official website of the CBSE Board - www.cbse.nic.in. The National Information Centre (NIC) will also host the result on www.cbseresults.nic.in. Other websites that will show the CBSE Class 10 results 2018 are - Google search page, Bing search page, SMS Organizer app and UMANG app.

Thiruvananthapuram tops the list of districts with the highest pass percentage. The pass percentage in the Kerala capital is 99.60%. The second in the list is Chennai with 97.37%, followed by Ajmer, which recorded a pass percentage of 91.86%.

Soon after the results were declared, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar congratulated the students saying, "Congratulations to those who've succeeded. 10th CBSE board exam was conducted after 10 years. This is basically preparation for 12th board. Those students who've got compartment should prepare again and I'm sure they'll do well."

The examinations were conducted between March 5 to April 4, 2018.

Here is how to check CBSE Class 10 Results 2018:

- Log on to the official websites of the board.

- Click on the link 'class 10 exam results'.

- Enter roll number and other required details.

- Click on submit.

Candidates are advised to download their results and take a printout of the same for future reference.

CBSE was founded on November 3, 1962. Its primary function includes preparing academic programmes and organising examinations, especially for Class 10 and Class 12 students.