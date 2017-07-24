close
Pranab da never judged my government's decisions: PM Modi

A day before President Pranab Mukherjee demits office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lavished praise on him.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 23:46
Pranab da never judged my government&#039;s decisions: PM Modi
Pic courtesy: www.narendramodi.in

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the guidance he received from President Pranab Mukherjee would help him immensely.

PM Modi released a book titled "Selected Speeches of President - Volume 4" at a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan here and presented the first copy to Mukherjee.

He said that said although he and the President came from entirely different political backgrounds and were nurtured by different ideologies, "Pranab da never let me feel that".

The PM further said that it was due to the guidance of "guardian and fatherly figure" of Mukherjee that he could learn the nitty-gritty of governance at the Centre.

"I was new, had no experience at this level (Centre). I came from a state. But through his (Mukherjee's) guidance we could do many things that we have done," the Prime Minister said.

He added his every interaction with Mukherjee will serve as a guiding light in his life.

"I was surprised while working with Pranab da for three years that despite having been a part of the government for so long, and that too in key decision-making positions, he never judged or compared my government's decisions by his past experiences," PM Modi said, as per IANS.

On the other hand, President Mukherjee today advocated freeing public discourse from violence - "physical as well as verbal" - and asserted that the country derived its strength from tolerance.

Free public discourse from all forms of violence: President Pranab Mukherjee in farewell address to nation
MUST READ
Free public discourse from all forms of violence: President Pranab Mukherjee in farewell address to nation

Stressing the need for "pluralism and tolerance" in his last televised address to the nation as the President, he said the capacity for compassion and empathy was the "true foundation" of the country's civilisation.

"But everyday, we see increased violence around us. At the heart of this violence is darkness, fear and mistrust. We must free our public discourse from all forms of violence, physical as well as verbal," Mukherjee, who will demit office tomorrow, said in his address.

He made it clear that only a non-violent society could ensure the participation of all sections of the people, especially the maginalised and the dispossessed, in the democratic process.

"The power of non-violence has to be resurrected to build a compassionate and caring society," Mukherjee, 81, said.

The soul of India, he emphasised, resided in "pluralism and tolerance", as per PTI.

"India is not just a geographical entity. It carries a history of ideas, philosophy, intellect, industrial genius, craft innovation and experience," the President said.

Plurality had come through the "assimilation of ideas" over the centuries, he said.

"Multiplicity in culture, faith and language is what makes India special. We derive our strength from tolerance," he added.

Not ruling out divergent stands in public discourse, he said, "We may argue, we may agree or we may not agree. But we cannot deny the essential prevalence of multiplicity of opinion. Otherwise, a fundamental character of our thought process will wither away."

The president reminded the people of Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy, and said the creation of an inclusive society had to be an article of faith.

Gandhi wanted the people to move forward unitedly in "ever-widening" thought and action, he said, and stressed the need for focusing on the poor.

(With Agency inputs)

