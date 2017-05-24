close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pranab Mukherjee writes to Queen Elizabeth II on Manchester attack

President Pranab Mukherjee, in a written message to British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday conveyed his condolences over the terror attack in Manchester that killed 22 people.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 17:46
Pranab Mukherjee writes to Queen Elizabeth II on Manchester attack

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee, in a written message to British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday conveyed his condolences over the terror attack in Manchester that killed 22 people, an official said.

Expressing shock and condemning the attack, President Mukherjee said: "We stand in solidarity with the people and the Government of the United Kingdom in this difficult hour."

"This is not an attack just against the UK and its people; it is an attack against the humanity and the values that we all live for."

Calling the attack "a grim reminder" for a need to "intensify the global fight against terrorism", Mukherjee said: "India is fully committed to working with the UK and the international community in defeating these evil forces."

Police named 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the suspected bomber behind the attack at Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert that also injured 59 persons on Monday night.

The Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility for the second assault in Manchester in the last 20 years.

TAGS

Pranab MukherjeeQueen Elizabeth IIManchester attackSalman Abedi

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Cbseresults.nic.in 12th Results 2017: Cbse.nic.in CBSE Clas...

Cbseresults.nic.in 12th Results 2017: Cbse.nic.in CBSE Clas...

Dog, who was taped shut and tied up by heartless owner, shows gratitude to rescuers with wagging tail
World

Dog, who was taped shut and tied up by heartless owner, sho...

Caste violence in Sarahanpur: Yogi Adityanath govt suspends SSP SC Dubey, top officer NP Singh
Uttar Pradesh

Caste violence in Sarahanpur: Yogi Adityanath govt suspends...

Soon, clothes that generate power from body's motion
Science

Soon, clothes that generate power from body's motion

VIRAL VIDEO: These horses galloping on Hyderabad road will make you forget Bhallaldeva&#039;s &#039;rath&#039; in Baahubali
Andhra PradeshTelanganaHyderabad

VIRAL VIDEO: These horses galloping on Hyderabad road will...

Sacrifice of those who fought Razakars won&#039;t go in vain: Amit Shah
India

Sacrifice of those who fought Razakars won't go in vai...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video