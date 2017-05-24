Pranab Mukherjee writes to Queen Elizabeth II on Manchester attack

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee, in a written message to British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday conveyed his condolences over the terror attack in Manchester that killed 22 people, an official said.

Expressing shock and condemning the attack, President Mukherjee said: "We stand in solidarity with the people and the Government of the United Kingdom in this difficult hour."

"This is not an attack just against the UK and its people; it is an attack against the humanity and the values that we all live for."

Calling the attack "a grim reminder" for a need to "intensify the global fight against terrorism", Mukherjee said: "India is fully committed to working with the UK and the international community in defeating these evil forces."

Police named 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the suspected bomber behind the attack at Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert that also injured 59 persons on Monday night.

The Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility for the second assault in Manchester in the last 20 years.