Bihar

Prashant Kishor ‘joins’ chorus against assault on minors in Bihar, gives a ‘reminder’ to Nitish govt

A day when Supreme Court has raised concern over incidents of assault on minors in Bihar, former poll campaign strategist Prashant Kishor, who recently joined the Janata Dal United (JDU), expressed his support to those who are “appalled” at such horrific incidents.

Responding to tweets targeting Bihar government and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the incidents, Kishor said that the need of the hour was that the government acted in a more “proactive” manner and worked harder.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the JDU leader wrote, “Everytime a state fails to protect the most vulnerable of its people, it serves as a reminder for it to be more proactive and work harder. I join my voice with all those who are appalled at this horrific incident.”

Prashant Kishor, however, dismissed the attacks on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that the JDU chief did not require anyone else to “wake his conscience”. He also assured that the Bihar government was taking action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Having said that @nitishkumar does not require me or anyone else to “wake” his conscience. To the best of my knowledge, Govt. is taking necessary action to bring the perpetrators to justice. 9 people have already been arrested,” he said in another tweet.

This came even as the Supreme Court expressed concern over incidents of assault on minors. In its observation, the top court said, “All these newspaper reports are not good. Skeleton of girls found. 34 girls beaten up because they wanted to protect themselves from molestation. How could you treat children like this? These kinds of problems are arising day in and day out.”

Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has been facing criticism over Muzaffarpur shelter home case, where at least 34 minor girls were allegedly sexually abused.

In another instance, at least 30 minor girls Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Darpakha village in Supaul under Triveniganj police station of the district were assualted by a mob after they protested against lewd comments on a wall allegedly written by boys of a neighbouring school.

