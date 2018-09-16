हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prashant Kishor

Excited to start new journey: Prashant Kishor set for political debut with Nitish's JDU

After spearheading poll campaigns for the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, election strategist Prashant Kishor is now set to make his own political debut.

Excited to start new journey: Prashant Kishor set for political debut with Nitish&#039;s JDU

After spearheading poll campaigns for the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, election strategist Prashant Kishor is now set to make his own political debut.

The master strategist is set to join the Janata Dal United (JDU) on Sunday. Prashant Kishor will reportedly join the party in the presence of JDU chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna.

Kishor seems all set to go full throttle in his political endeavour. Taking to microblogging site Twitter on Sunday morning, he said, “Excited to start my new journey from Bihar!”

The poll strategist has shared a good relationship with Nitish Kumar since the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, when his Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) campaign for the JDU leader. Nitish was the face of the Mahagathbandhan, comprising the JDU, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress party.

His campaign strategy ensured victory for Nitish Kumar in the state Assembly elections. Following the results, Prashant Kishor was appointed by the JDU leader as an advisor to his government on policies and programme implementation.

Kishor’s appointment was challenged in the Supreme Court through a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal. The top court, however, dismissed his PIL saying the Chief Minister had done nothing wrong in appointing Kishor as his advisor.

A bench headed by then Chief Justice of India, JS Khehar, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice SK Kaul, had said that the Chief Minister was not an expert on all issue and had full authority to appoint advisors for seeking suggestions on issues of public importance.

"He (Nitish Kumar) is chief minister. He can seek advice on various subjects of public importance. He can appoint anyone as his advisor and can pay them accordingly. The chief minister is not an expert who knows everything. There is nothing wrong in the appointment," the bench had said.

Kishor is a public health expert by training and had formerly worked with the United Nations for eight years.

Tags:
Prashant KishorNitish KumarJDUPrashant Kishor JDU

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close