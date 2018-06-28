हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi-NCR rains

Pre-monsoon rains lash Delhi-NCR, bring respite from heat

Delhiites got some relief from scorching heat as rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Wednesday night. Many parts of adjoining areas of Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad also received rains. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Monsoon was likely to hit Delhi on Thursday or Friday.

Apart from Delhi and adjoining areas, most places in Haryana, Chandigarh, east Rajasthan and eastern Uttar Pradesh also received pre-monsoon showers, confirmed the weather department.

The monsoon, which was sluggish until last week, has revived and several parts of the country have been receiving rainfall. However, the overall monsoon deficiency across the country still stands at around minus 10 per cent.

According to news agency IANS, traffic movement on Delhi-Gurugram highway was also hit after a brief spell of pre-monsoon rainfall. The worst affected area was Hero Honda crossing in Gurugram.

The report quoted commuters as saying that there were huge traffic jams on both sides of the Delhi-Gurugram highway, which connects to the highway going to Jaipur. The commuters said that several vehicles remained stranded due to water logging on the stretch.

Heavy rain also occurred at isolated places in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, Bikaner and Jaipur in the last 24 hours, with the weather department predicting heavier rainfall in the state in the next few days, reported PTI.

