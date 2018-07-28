Pregnant goat dies after alleged gang rape by 8 men in Haryana

Police in Haryana’s Mewat region have received a truly bizarre complaint. A man has alleged that his pregnant goat has died after it was gang-raped by eight men on Friday night.



The shocking complaint was filed in the Nagina Police Station by Alsu, the owner of the allegedly abused goat.



Alsu told the police that he knew some of the rapists. He has identified them as Savarkar, Haroon and Jaffar, Nagina Police Station in-charge Rajbir Singh said. However, the identities of the remaining five alleged rapists are yet to be ascertained.



All eight men accused of the alleged gang rape are currently absconding, the police claimed.



The police say that a medical test of the goat will be conducted and an investigation has been launched.

(With ANI inputs)