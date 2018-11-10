हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pregnant woman killed for objecting to smoking in train

The woman had an argument with her co-passenger who was smoking. The situation heated up and eventually flared out of control.

Pregnant woman killed for objecting to smoking in train
Image for representational purpose only.

Shahjahanpur: A pregnant woman was allegedly strangled to death on a train for objecting to a co-passenger smoking, a senior GRP official said.

On Friday night, Chinat Devi (45) was travelling with her family in the general bogey of Punjab-Bihar Jallianwala Express when she objected to a co-passenger, identified as Sonu Yadav, smoking, GRP police station In-charge, Shahjahanpur, A K Pandey said.

After a heated argument, Yadav attacked the woman and strangled her, Pandey said, adding that the train was stopped at Shahjahanpur and the woman was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

The deceased and her family were on their way to Bihar for taking part in Chhat puja festivities, Pandey said.

The accused was arrested and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

