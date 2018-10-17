हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Contraceptives

Prescribe contraceptive injections only to married women: Delhi BJP leader Praveen Kapoor

Citing "multiple reasons" such as the prevalence of sexual relations among youngsters and the sex-trade mafia luring young girls, the BJP leader has expressed concern over possible "misuse" of contraceptive injections.

Prescribe contraceptive injections only to married women: Delhi BJP leader Praveen Kapoor

New Delhi: Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Kapoor has demanded the Centre's intervention in checking the advertisements on the use of "contraceptive injections" on FM radio stations in view of the safety of young girls.

Kapoor has written to Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi, seeking their intervention to ensure that the injection is prescribed by government hospitals only to married women.

Citing "multiple reasons" such as the prevalence of sexual relations among youngsters and the sex-trade mafia luring young girls, the BJP leader has expressed concern over possible "misuse" of contraceptive injections.

Saying his views may be considered as "orthodox", the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader added that his concern was regarding the health and safety of the young girls who may use contraceptive injections. 

Tags:
Contraceptivesmarried womenBJPPraveen Kapoor

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close