President confers 3 Kirti Chakras, 13 Shaurya Chakras to armed forces personnel for gallantry

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday presented gallantry awards at the Defence Investiture Ceremony.

Pic courtesy: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday presented gallantry awards and distinguished service decorations at the Defence Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He conferred three Kirti Chakras and thirteenShaurya Chakras to Armed Forces Personnel for displaying "conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion to duty". Two Kirti Chakras and two of the Shaurya Chakras were given posthumously.

The President also conferred thirteen Param Vishisht Seva Medals, two UttamYudh Seva Medals, two Bar to Ati Vishisht Seva Medals and twenty-six Ati Vishisht Seva Medals to senior officers of the Armed Forces for distinguished service of an exceptional order. 

Following is the full list of awardees:

Kirti Chakra

- Pramod Kumar, commandant, 49 battalions, central reserve police force (posthumous).

- Havildar Girisgurung, fourth battalion the first Gorkha Rifles (posthumous).

Kirti Chakra

- Major Preetam Singh Kunwar, fourth battalion the garhwal rifles

Shaurya Chakra

- Major Gosavikunalmunnagir, regiment of Artillery 166th battalion the medium regiment (posthumous).

- Lance Naikraghubeer Singh, the Mahar regiments, 1st battalion the Rashtriya Rifles (posthumous).

Param Vishisht Seva Medal

- Lieutenant General Sarath Chand, infantry.

- Lieutenant General Dewan Rabindranath Soni, armoured corps.

- Lieutenant General Devrajanbu, infantry.

- Lieutenant General Mathson, infantry. 

- Vice Admiral Abhayraghunathkarve, flag officer commanding-in-chief, southern naval command.

- Air Marshal Chandrashekharan Hari Kumar, flying pilot.

- Air Marshal Anil Khosla, flying pilot.

- Lieutenant General Rajendrara Mraonimbhorkar, infantry.

- Lieutenant General Sanjay Kumar Jha, infantry.

- Lieutenant General Gurpratap Singh Dhillon, infantry.

- Lieutenant General Parminderjit Singh Pannu, infantry.

- Lieutenant General Kanwaljeet Singh Gill, electronic and mechanical engineers corps (retired).

- Major General Sanjay Thapa, artillery regiment.

Kirti Chakra, Ram Nath Kovind, Gallantry awards, Defence Investiture Ceremony, Rashtrapati Bhavan.
