हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

President Kovind awards President's Colours to submarine arm of Navy

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday awarded Presidential Colours to the submarine arm of the Indian Navy that is celebrating its golden jubilee.

PTI| Updated: Dec 08, 2017, 12:27 PM IST
Comments |
President Kovind awards President&#039;s Colours to submarine arm of Navy
Photo: Twitter/rashtrapatibhvn

Visakhapatnam: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday awarded Presidential Colours to the submarine arm of the Indian Navy that is celebrating its golden jubilee.

The event, held at the headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) here, was attended by Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Flag Office Commanding-in-Chief of ENC Vice-Admiral Karambir Singh and other senior officers of the force.

The president, who was on his maiden visit to a naval formation, was given a 21-gun salute upon his arrival at the ENC headquarters for the ceremony.

He also inspected a guard of honour at the INS Circars Parade Ground. 
 

Tags:
Ram Nath KovindPresident's ColoursIndian Navy
Next
Story

Pay attention to ancient Indian knowledge: Dalai Lama's message for youngsters

Trending