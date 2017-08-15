close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

President Kovind awards Vayu Sena Medal to 2 IAF pilots for gallantry

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 11:17
President Kovind awards Vayu Sena Medal to 2 IAF pilots for gallantry
IAF pilots – R Ahlawat and SS Rao – awarded the Vayu Sena Medal for Gallantry

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots – R Ahlawat and SS Rao – were awarded the Vayu Sena Medal for Gallantry from President Ram Nath Kovind on 71st Indian Independence Day.

 

 

 

On 26 Jul 2016, Wing Commander Ravinder Ahlawat was carrying out a 'Range Instructional Technique' over the Pokharan Range when his aircraft experienced a bird strike. It shattered the aircraft's canopy and completely damaged Ahlawat's helmet, “injuring his face, neck, arms and chest resulting in profuse bleeding and nearly incapacitating him,” reports a post on IAF's facebook page.

“Due to the injuries, blood streaming down his face and bird remains, Wg Cdr Ahlawat had limited vision available from his left eye only. Despite the nature of his injuries, shock of impact, high wind blast and minimal reaction time since the aircraft was flying at low level, he took all the emergency actions correctly to save the aircraft and people of a village in close vicinity of the Pokharan range,” the post added.

Wing Commander Subhash Singh Rao (presently Group Captain) received the medal after he successfully executed the landing of his MiG aircraft despite the aircraft's main wheel being misaligned.

On 10 Oct 2016, Rao was coming back to land his MiG-21 (Bis) Sqn aircraft post an Air Test sortie, when he was informed that the starboard main wheel of his aircraft was misaligned.

 

“This abnormality, a serious defect, would have resulted in pilot abandoning the aircraft through ejection. This potentially hazardous situation would have resulted in total loss of the aircraft, decapitating injuries to pilot as well as loss of property on ground. The situation was averted due to the timely decision taken by Wing Commander Subhash Singh Rao. In a very short time he was able to correctly assess the situation at hand and correlate the emergency with a similar incident. He exercised extreme caution and displayed precision flying of the highest degree and took a courageous decision to execute the landing of the aircraft under stress. On landing, the wheel of the aircraft failed and the aircraft started going off the runway. Wing Commander Subhash Singh Rao displayed superior skills in maintaining control of the aircraft and stopped the aircraft on the runway, thereby saving the aircraft,” said another post of IAF's FB page.

TAGS

IAFIndian Air ForceMiGVayu Sena MedalgallantryPresident Ram Nath KovindIndependence Day 2017

From Zee News

Karnataka celebrates Independence Day 2017
Karnataka

Karnataka celebrates Independence Day 2017

Bihar

Bihar: 6.5 million hit by floods, over 40 dead

Facebook deletes Charlottesville viral attack links
Internet & Social Media

Facebook deletes Charlottesville viral attack links

Let`s say something to Voyager 1 on 40th anniversary of launch, urges NASA
Space

Let`s say something to Voyager 1 on 40th anniversary of lau...

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao unfurls national flag at Golconda Fort
Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao unfurls natio...

World

Australian government under threat after Deputy PM's B...

Game of Thrones&#039; episode leak: Mumbai police nabs 4
Maharashtra

Game of Thrones' episode leak: Mumbai police nabs 4

Maharashtra celebrates 70th Independence Day with patriotic fervour
Maharashtra

Maharashtra celebrates 70th Independence Day with patriotic...

Haryana, Punjab celebrate I-Day
HaryanaPunjab

Haryana, Punjab celebrate I-Day

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: A wonder that is India

Tapping India’s limitless power

For past 70 yrs, India’s fauj has been its strongest shield

Independence Day 2017: We, The people

DNA Edit: Can Priyanka Gandhi’s entry revive electoral hopes?