President Kovind expresses concern over fewer women judges from weaker sections

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovid on Saturday expressed concern over the low representation of women judges in higher judiciary, particularly from the weaker sections of the society.

Of the total 17,000 judges in all the courts, only about 4,700 are women, and their representation is particularly low from the weaker sections, he said.

“There is an unacceptably low representation of (women judges from) traditionally weaker sections such as OBCs, SCs & STs, especially in the higher judiciary,” ANI quoted President Kovind as saying here.

“Without compromising on quality, we need to take long-term measures to remedy this situation.

“Like other public institutions, our judiciary too has to be judicious in being representative of the diversity of our country & the breadth & depth of our society,” he said.