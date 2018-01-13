President Kovind, FM Jaitley greet nation on Lohri

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday took to Twitter, wishing the nation on Lohri.

It is that time of the year again when people gather around the holy bonfire and offer 'Lohri prasad', hoping to get rid of all their troubles.

President Kovind tweeted, "Greetings and good wishes to the people of the country on Lohri. May the festival bring happiness, good health and prosperity to everyone's lives."

"My best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Lohri. May the Lohri festivities bring joy and prosperity in your homes and lives. A very happy and blessed Lohri to all," read the Finance Minister's tweet.

The festival is widely celebrated among Sikhs and Hindus in Punjab. Lohri is believed to mark the end of the longest winter night.