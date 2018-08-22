President Kovind, PM Modi extend Eid ul Adha wishes

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have wished the nation on the occasion of Eid ul Adha, which is being celebrated across the world on Wednesday. While President Kovind called for unity and fraternity, Prime Minister Modi hoped that the festival would deepen brotherhood in our society.

Wishing the people on Eid ul Adha, President Kovind tweeted, “Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers & sisters in India and abroad. On this special day of Eid-ul-Zuha, we celebrate the sacred spirit of sacrifice. Let us resolve to work together for unity and fraternity in our shared society.”

Prime Minister Modi also wished the people on the microblogging site, saying, “Best wishes on Id-ul-Zuha. May this day deepen the spirit of compassion and brotherhood in our society.”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also extended Eid greetings on Twitter.

Several other politicos wished the people Eid ul Adha on Twitter. Among them were Union Minister Arun Jaitley, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and Congress leader Salman Anees Soz.

Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Eid mubarak to all of you. Have a blessed Eid. I hope we can temper our celebrations by sharing some of our good fortune with those less fortunate than us & with those to whom life hasn’t been as kind.”

Congress leader Salman Anees Soz wrote, “I wish all of you a very Happy Eid. It is a fun occasion for kids, a time for families and friends to get together, and, in India, an opportunity for people of different faiths to share love, food, and joy.”

People celebrate Eid-ul-Adha by distributing sweets and gifts amongst the needy, chanting the Takbir (Islamic Arabic expression) out loud, and wishing and embracing each other, 'Eid Mubarak!'.