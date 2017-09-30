close
﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, September 30, 2017 - 10:42
President Kovind, PM Modi greet nation on Vijaya Dashmi

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi. "Greetings to fellow citizens on Vijaya Dashami, a celebration of victory of good over evil. Shubho Bijoya!," Kovind tweeted. 

The Prime Minister also wished saying: "Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashmi," Modi tweeted.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi also extended Dussehra greetings, saying: "Best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi. Happy Dussehra." 

Vijaya Dashmi, also called Dussehra, marks the culmination of the 10-day long Navratri festival, in which Goddess Durga is worshiped.

It is also believed to be the day when Lord Ram defeated Ravana, and is celebrated as a festival of victory of good on evil.
 

 

TAGS

Ram Nath KovindNarendra ModiVijaya DashmiDussehraRahul Gandhi

