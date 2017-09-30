President Kovind, PM Modi greet nation on Vijaya Dashmi

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi. "Greetings to fellow citizens on Vijaya Dashami, a celebration of victory of good over evil. Shubho Bijoya!," Kovind tweeted.

Greetings to fellow citizens on Vijaya Dashami, a celebration of victory of good over evil. Shubho Bijoya! #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 30, 2017

The Prime Minister also wished saying: "Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashmi," Modi tweeted.

विजयादशमी के पावन पर्व पर सभी देशवासियों को शुभकामनाएँ! Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashmi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2017

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi also extended Dussehra greetings, saying: "Best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi. Happy Dussehra."

Vijaya Dashmi, also called Dussehra, marks the culmination of the 10-day long Navratri festival, in which Goddess Durga is worshiped.

It is also believed to be the day when Lord Ram defeated Ravana, and is celebrated as a festival of victory of good on evil.

