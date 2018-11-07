हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Diwali 2018

President Kovind, PM Modi, politicos wish the nation on Diwali 2018

The President and Prime Minister of India greeted the people of India on the occasion of Diwali on Wednesday. “Wishing all fellow citizens a happy and prosperous Diwali. May the Festival of Lights illuminate every home and every family, in our country and across our shared planet,” tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind.

NEW DELHI: The President and Prime Minister of India greeted the people of India on the occasion of Diwali on Wednesday. “Wishing all fellow citizens a happy and prosperous Diwali. May the Festival of Lights illuminate every home and every family, in our country and across our shared planet,” tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind.

PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “Happy Diwali! May this festival bring happiness, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. May the power of good and brightness always prevail!”

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “My best wishes to all Indians, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. I wish you all peace & happiness.”

 

 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, who announced that Faizabad district will now be known as Ayodhya on Tuesday, also wished people on Diwali.

