President Kovind, PM Modi, politicos wish the nation on Diwali 2018

NEW DELHI: The President and Prime Minister of India greeted the people of India on the occasion of Diwali on Wednesday. “Wishing all fellow citizens a happy and prosperous Diwali. May the Festival of Lights illuminate every home and every family, in our country and across our shared planet,” tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind.

Wishing all fellow citizens a happy and prosperous Diwali. May the Festival of Lights illuminate every home and every family, in our country and across our shared planet #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 7, 2018

PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “Happy Diwali! May this festival bring happiness, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. May the power of good and brightness always prevail!”

दीपावली की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि प्रकाश का यह पावन पर्व सबके जीवन में सुख, शांति एवं समृद्धि लेकर लाए। Happy Diwali! May this festival bring happiness, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. May the power of good and brightness always prevail! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2018

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “My best wishes to all Indians, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. I wish you all peace & happiness.”

देशवासियों को दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ| आप सभी के जीवन में सुख और आनंद हो, इसकी मैं कामना करता हूँ। My best wishes to all Indians, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. I wish you all peace & happiness. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 7, 2018

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, who announced that Faizabad district will now be known as Ayodhya on Tuesday, also wished people on Diwali.