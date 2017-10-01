President Kovind to inaugurate Shirdi airport today

Mumbai: The much-awaited airport at Shirdi will be inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind today. This after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued license to the Shirdi airport on September 21.

Developed by Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) at village Kakadi in Ahmednagar district. The airport will have daytime operations with night operations too beginning in subsequent months. Travel time between Mumbai and Shirdi is expected to be cut to 45 minutes. Currently, it takes approximately nine hours by train and ten hours by road for a distance of about 240 kilometers.

The runway at the airport is reportedly long enough to allow for Airbus A-320 and Boeing 737 aircrafts while it is learnt that a number of operators have already expressed interest in beginning their operations here.

Sanctioned in 2010, the airport is expected to cater to a large number of devotees who reach Shirdi each year.