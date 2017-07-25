close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

President Kovind's college hosts lunch to celebrate his success

President Ram Nath Kovind's school on Tuesday hosted a lunch to celebrate the success of its former student.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 13:55
President Kovind&#039;s college hosts lunch to celebrate his success

Kanpur: President Ram Nath Kovind's school on Tuesday hosted a lunch to celebrate the success of its former student.

The BNSD (Bishambhar Nath Sanatan Dharam Inter College) College in Uttar Pradesh`s Kanpur district hosted lunch for the school authorities including students, teachers and passersby to celebrate the oath taking ceremony of Kovind as 14th President at Central Hall of Parliament.English professor Birendra Kumar Shukla told ANI, "We are very proud that the former student of our college Ram Nath Kovind has taken oath as the President of India.

 In this context we have hosted lunch for the entire college."Another professor said that the school authorities arranged LCD to watch the live telecast of oath ceremony of Ram Nath Kovind."We would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for electing Ram Nath Kovind as the Presidential candidate and also thanking the nation to support Kovind in his win," he said.

TAGS

Ram Nath KovindPresidentPresident of India14th President of IndiaBishambhar Nath Sanatan Dharam Inter College

From Zee News

India

Chinese state media divided over outcome of Ajit Doval...

EuropeWorld

Spanish policeman attacked on Morocco border, man arrested

WorldAsia

China says its intercept of US surveillance plane was legal...

WorldAsia

Pakistani political parties get foreign funds: PTI

Punjab

Pathankot attack: NIA to produce arms seized before court

WorldAsia

Air strikes, shelling strain Moscow-backed Damascus truce

From Pranab Mukherjee to Ram Nath Kovind - Here&#039;s how digital transition of Indian President&#039;s official account is done
India

From Pranab Mukherjee to Ram Nath Kovind - Here's how...

India

381 babus, including 24 IAS, punished: Personnel Ministry t...

This &#039;smart sticker&#039; detects, prevents sexual assault in real time
Science

This 'smart sticker' detects, prevents sexual ass...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: Is Dina Nath Batra trying to ‘engineer’ education?

Accessibility will help catalyze Indian hockey's reach

The road to a safer future

DNA Edit: No langar, please, but increase soldiers’ Ration Money Allowance

Sardar Sarovar project comes at too high a cost for citizens