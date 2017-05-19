close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

President lauds Mamata for good work in health, education

President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday lavished praise on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, lauding her government's competence especially in the education and health sectors.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 00:48

Kolkata: President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday lavished praise on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, lauding her government's competence especially in the education and health sectors.

"She is doing lot of work, in education, in health. I have been a part of the state politics for 50 years. After becoming President, I have come to the state so many times," the President said at a programme here.

"... From my personal experience I can say her government is working competently. I bless her as an elder. She is much younger to me," he added.

Then, turning to Banerjee, who was present on the dias, he said: "You go ahead, God will help you".

Mukherjee, who was speaking at the inauguration of the Indian Institute of Liver and Digestive Sciences -- Eastern India's first full-fledged healthcare institute dedicated to liver diseases -- also commended Banerjee for taking immediate action after she received complaints that medical treatment was being "sold at an exorbitant cost".

Banerjee had in February met private hospital authorities and pulled up many of them for "unethical" money-making practices and followed it up by passing the stringent West Bengal Clinical Establishments (Registration, Regulation and Transparency) Bill, 2017 that led to the formation of a regulatory commission to monitor the activities of private healthcare providers.

"After receiving complaint that instead of service, treatment was being sold at an exorbitant cost, she has taken immediate action.

"She has spoken to doctors, talked to the departments concerned, and individual and organisations who are involved in the matter. And she has found out a way through discussions," Mukherjee said.
 

TAGS

Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalPranab Mukherjee

From Zee News

Vinod Khanna's prayer meet: B-Towners arrive in large n...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

50 sea turtles released ahead of Endangered Species Day
Environment

50 sea turtles released ahead of Endangered Species Day

Case registered as AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa complains of m...
Tamil Nadu

Case registered as AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa complains of m...

Six-year-old fights for life at AIIMS after stepfather rape...
DelhiDelhi

Six-year-old fights for life at AIIMS after stepfather rape...

Sedition case against three alleged ISIS supporters by Hyde...
Andhra Pradesh

Sedition case against three alleged ISIS supporters by Hyde...

Narendra Modi, Namami Gange programme, Ganga, Uttarakhand,
India

Narendra Modi, Namami Gange programme, Ganga, Uttarakhand,

India, Sweden talk on cooperation in counter-terrorism
India

India, Sweden talk on cooperation in counter-terrorism

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video