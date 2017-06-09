President launches 'Selfie with Daughter' mobile application

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee today launched the 'Selfie with Daughter' mobile application, aimed at raising awareness about female foeticide and sex selection.

Mukherjee urged people to take photographs with their daughters and upload them to make the campaign a success.

"Selfie with Daughter' has become a worldwide movement against female foeticide and sex selection," the president said.

The campaign was started by Sunil Jaglan in June 2015 in village Bibipur in Haryana's Jind district. The former sarpanch had been working in the field of women empowerment and village development.

The aim of the campaign is to motivate society to feel proud to be parents of a girl child, which, in turn, will result in improving child sex ratio.

The president expressed the hope that this would eventually help in dealing with problems arising out of gender imbalance.

Describing the app as an innovative concept and an act of gentle persuasion, Mukherjee congratulated Jaglan and said his efforts in initiating the campaign in Haryana were praiseworthy.