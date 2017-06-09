close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

President launches 'Selfie with Daughter' mobile application

The president expressed the hope that this would eventually help in dealing with problems arising out of gender imbalance.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 15:38
President launches &#039;Selfie with Daughter&#039; mobile application
Representational image

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee today launched the 'Selfie with Daughter' mobile application, aimed at raising awareness about female foeticide and sex selection.

Mukherjee urged people to take photographs with their daughters and upload them to make the campaign a success.

"Selfie with Daughter' has become a worldwide movement against female foeticide and sex selection," the president said.

The campaign was started by Sunil Jaglan in June 2015 in village Bibipur in Haryana's Jind district. The former sarpanch had been working in the field of women empowerment and village development.

The aim of the campaign is to motivate society to feel proud to be parents of a girl child, which, in turn, will result in improving child sex ratio.

The president expressed the hope that this would eventually help in dealing with problems arising out of gender imbalance.

Describing the app as an innovative concept and an act of gentle persuasion, Mukherjee congratulated Jaglan and said his efforts in initiating the campaign in Haryana were praiseworthy.

TAGS

IndiaPranab MukhrjeeSelfi with daughterFemale foeticideSex selectionHaryanagirl child

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

New liquor policy will upgrade Kerala's status as top...
Kerala

New liquor policy will upgrade Kerala's status as top...

Two terrorists killed during infiltration bid in J&K...
Jammu and Kashmir

Two terrorists killed during infiltration bid in J&K...

Germany calls for diplomacy to resolve Qatar crisis, end blockade
WorldAsia

Germany calls for diplomacy to resolve Qatar crisis, end bl...

Amazon launches iMCO Watch in India at Rs 13,900
Technology

Amazon launches iMCO Watch in India at Rs 13,900

First female Sikh and first turbaned lawmakers take Indian-...
EuropeWorld

First female Sikh and first turbaned lawmakers take Indian-...

Thai man jailed for 35 years for `defaming` royals on Faceb...
WorldAsia

Thai man jailed for 35 years for `defaming` royals on Faceb...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video