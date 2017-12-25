President, Lok Sabha Speaker extend greetings on Christmas

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Sunday greeted the people on Christmas on December 25.

In a message, the President said: "On the auspicious occasion of Christmas, I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially our Christian brothers and sisters in India and abroad.

"May this day, marking the birth of Jesus, promote in us and our families the universal message of love, sacrifice and compassion. May it renew our society's sense of fraternity. And may it herald a season of peace and friendship across the world."

Mahajan, in her message, said: "I convey my heartiest wishes and warm Christmas greetings to the people. This beautiful festival symbolises the spirit of prayer and charity.

"I hope the Christmas this year will further strengthen universal brotherhood, mutual respect and selfless service. On this day, let us rededicate ourselves to the welfare of humanity and goodwill in society."