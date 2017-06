President Pranab Mukherjee offers prayers at Kanchipuram's Kamakshi Amman temple

Chennai: President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday offered prayers at the Kamakshi Amman Temple at Kanchipuram during his daylong visit to Tamil Nadu.

Arriving at naval base INS Rajali in Arakkonam where he was received by state Commercial Taxes Minister K.C. Veeramani, Mukherjee left for Kanchipuram, 75 km from here, by road.

At the Kamakshi Amman temple, Mukherjee attired in traditional attire, a dhoti and offered his prayers.

He also offered prayers at Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham at Kanchipuram and also meet seers Jayendra Saraswati and Vijayendra Saraswati there.