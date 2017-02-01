President Pranab Mukherjee's address 'best speech' covering government policies, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described President Pranab Mukherjee's address to the joint session of Parliament as "best speech" describing government policies, informed sources said.

While addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Parliamentary Party executive meet here, Modi also asked the party MPs to publicise it in their respective areas, especially in the poll-bound states.

"The President's address to the joint session was one of the best speeches explaining government policies. This should be published and used as a document of the government's achievements," a BJP leader, who also attended the meeting, quoted Modi as saying.

According to him, the Prime Minister also said that for the first time, the Padma awards were given to the deserving candidates and also to the unsung heroes and common man of the country.

Modi stressed that even those close to power corridors were not given any extra weightage while giving away the awards.

Sources said that the Prime Minister asked the party MPs to attend Parliament's budget session despite election campaign.

The budget session began on Tuesday with President's address to the joint session of both Houses.