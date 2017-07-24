Soul of India resides in pluralism and tolerance: President Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday addressed the nation for the last time before he demits office.

He was sworn-in as the 13th President of India in 2012 after bagging the majority of the votes of the electoral college.

Poltu da, as he is lovingly called, had a long and illustrious political career, and was the presidential candidate of the United Progressive Alliance.

Here are the live updates:-

- President Pranab Mukherjee ends his farewell speech.

- I congratulate Ram Nath Kovind for becoming President; I have received more than I have given to the country: Pranab Mukherjee

- For us, creation of an inclusive society has to be an article of faith: President Mukherjee

- Creative thinking, innovation and scientific temper have to be promoted in our institutions of higher learning: President Mukherjee

- Our universities should not be a place for rote-memorizing but an assembly of inquisitive minds: President Pranab Mukherjee

- A reordering of society is possible through the transformative power of education: President Mukherjee

- As I had said on assuming Office of the President, education is the alchemy that can take India to its next golden age: President

- Power of non-violence has to be resurrected to build a compassionate and caring society: President Mukherjee

- Only a nonviolent society can ensure the participation of all sections of the people in the democratic process: President

- When I speak to you tomorrow, it will be as a citizen– a pilgrim like all of you in India’s onward march towards glory: President Mukherjee

- During my five years in Rashtrapati Bhavan, we tried to build a humane and happy township: President

- The soul of India resides in pluralism and tolerance: President Mukherjee

- How successful I was in discharging my responsibilities will be judged, over time, by the critical lens of history: President Mukherjee

- We must free our public discourse from all forms of violence, physical as well as verbal: President Pranab Mukherjee

- For development to be real, the poorest of the land must feel that they are a part of the nation’s narrative: President Pranab Mukherjee

- I have received much more from the country than I have given; for that, I will remain ever indebted to people of India: President Mukherjee

- For the past 50 years of my public life, my secret text has been the constitution of India.....my temple has been Parliament of India, my passion has been the service of the people: President Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan

- President Mukherjee begins the farewell speech.

- President Pranab Mukherjee addressing the nation on the eve of demitting office as the 13th President of the Republic of India.

- Under President Pranab Mukherjee, Rashtrapati Bhavan became a Lok Bhavan: PM Modi

- The guidance I received from President Pranab Mukherjee will help me immensely. I am sure those who worked with him feel the same: PM

- President Pranab Mukherjee is extremely knowledgable and extremely simple: PM

- Whenever I would discuss official matters with President Pranab Mukherjee he would guide me and offer constructive feedback: PM Modi

- Prime Minister is addressing a farewell programme for President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan.