President Pranab Mukherjee's life after he leaves Rashtrapati Bhavan - A sneak peek

10 Rajaji Road, the new abode of outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee, is all ready to welcome its newest resident.

﻿
Last Updated: Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 20:48

Delhi: Members of Parliament on Sunday bid adieu to outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee at a gala ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament.

The hour-long function was attended by Vice President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former PMs Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, Union ministers, besides political leaders and MPs.

Mukherjee was presented a coffee-table book by the Speaker on behalf of the MPs. 

Later, he attended a high-tea in Parliament House.

Here's a sneak peek into how Mukherjee's life is going to be once he leaves the 340-room Rashtrapati Bhavan.

- His new abode is going to be 10 Rajaji Road which is a eight-room, two-storey villa and is spread over an expansive 11,776 sq feet.

- The villa has previously hosted APJ Abdul Kalam. 

- Mukherjee will be moving out of the sprawling presidential palace atop Raisina Hill to his new home on July 25 after the incoming President is ceremonially welcomed to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

- Mukherjee, 81 will be carrying all his personal books to his new address, as per IANS.

- As a former President, Mukherjee's pension will be Rs 75,000 per month (50 percent of that while in office).

- There are some other perks, including two telephones, one mobile phone and a car for free.

- The President Emoluments Act also allows the former President to access secretarial staff, and office expenses of up to Rs 60,000.

- This will be apart from free medical attendance and treatment as well as travel anywhere in India, accompanied by one person, in the highest class in any mode of travel.

- According to the President Emoluments Act 1951, a retired president is entitled to facilities like rent-free Type VIII accommodation anywhere in India, free water and electricity, apart from the landline, mobile phones and medical amenities.

- Mukherjee will have at his disposal five personal staffers, including a private secretary, a personal assistant and two peons. Responsibility for his security will be handed over to the Delhi Police.

(With IANS inputs)
 

President of IndiaPranab MukherjeeRashtrapati BhavanRajaji RoadRaisina HillPresident Emoluments Act

