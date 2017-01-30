close
President Pranab, PM Modi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on 69th death anniversary

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 11:38
Pic courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi on his 69th death anniversary. 

PM Modi paid tributes to Bapu at the Rajghat in the national capital today morning. 

President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice-President Hamid Ansari also paid tributes to Gandhi at the Rajghat here. 

On this day in 1948, Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist, who fired three bullets into his chest at a prayer meeting at the Birla Mandir.

Gandhi is admired across the world for his nonviolent philosophy of passive resistance. He was known to his many followers as the Mahatma.  

First Published: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 08:52

