President Pranab, PM Modi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on 69th death anniversary
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi on his 69th death anniversary.
Delhi: PM Modi pays tribute at Rajghat on Mahatma Gandhi's 69th death anniversary pic.twitter.com/4ypvbyrNqB
— ANI (@ANI_news) January 30, 2017
PM Modi paid tributes to Bapu at the Rajghat in the national capital today morning.
पूज्य बापू की पुण्यतिथि पर उनको शत-शत नमन...Tributes to beloved Bapu on his Punya Tithi.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2017
President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice-President Hamid Ansari also paid tributes to Gandhi at the Rajghat here.
Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee pays tribute at Rajghat on Mahatma Gandhi's 69th death anniversary pic.twitter.com/AsXx7gOaWP
— ANI (@ANI_news) January 30, 2017
On this day in 1948, Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist, who fired three bullets into his chest at a prayer meeting at the Birla Mandir.
Gandhi is admired across the world for his nonviolent philosophy of passive resistance. He was known to his many followers as the Mahatma.
