Country indebted to those who laid down lives for our independence: President on eve of I-Day

Addressing the nation on the eve of 70th Independence Day on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind said that it is the time the citizens take inspiration from those who gave their lives for the nation and move forward.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 19:43
Country indebted to those who laid down lives for our independence: President on eve of I-Day
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Addressing the nation on the eve of 70th Independence Day on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind said it is time the citizens take inspiration from those who gave their lives for the nation and move forward.

He said the country is indebted to those who laid down their lives for our independence.

The government can make, implement and strengthen laws but it is everyone's duty to abide by them, the president said.

Highlighting the government's efforts for a clean India under its flagship Swachch Bharat campaign, he said it is the "duty of each one of us to keep the nation clean".

Congratulating the nation on the eve of Independence Day, President Kovind called on the countrymen to pay special attention to the differently-abled.

The president also stressed on eradicating poverty from the country and said there is no place for poverty in 'New India'.

He also expressed happiness that the people of the country have accepted the landmark economic reform GST and said it will usher in economic prosperity and well-being to the people. It is the "responsibility of each one of us to promote a sense of pride in paying taxes," he said.

Encouraging the countrymen to help build a 'New India', the President said "It is our national pledge to achieve important goals to make a 'New India'.

"New India must include the integral humanist component which is in our DNA, and which has defined our country and our civilization, and for this, we owe so much to the countless freedom fighters who made great sacrifices to bring us here," President Kovind said.

"New India's objective is that we move forward from where we are today," he added.

President Kovind

