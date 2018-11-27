हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sunil Arora

President Ram Nath Kovind appoints Sunil Arora as Chief Election Commissioner

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed the senior-most Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora as the Chief Election Commissioner.

Sunil Arora will assume the charge of the office of the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from December 2, 2018.

Consequently, the current CEC Om Prakash Rawat will demit the office of the Chief Election Commissioner on December 1, 2018.

 

