President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Australia on a three-day visit

President Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind were received by the official Secretary to Governor-General of Australia Paul Singer MVO along with other dignitaries.

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday morning on a three-day official visit. This is the first visit of an Indian President to Australia.

During his bilateral trip, the President will address the Indian diaspora and unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi marking his 150th Birth anniversary. He is also scheduled to meet Linda Dessau AC, Governor of Victoria and address the students at Melbourne University.

Prior to his visit to the island nation, President Kovind was on a four-day trip to Vietnam where he addressed the National Assembly and met with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Phu Trong and agreed to strengthen relations in defence, civil nuclear energy outer space, oil and gas, infrastructure, agriculture and innovation-based sectors.

He also held discussions with Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc on wide range of issues of mutual interest including trade, energy and regional security. 

