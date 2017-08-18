close
President Ram Nath Kovind condemns Barcelona attack

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condemned the terror attack in Spain`s Barcelona which has left at least 14 people dead and over 130 people injured.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 21:40

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condemned the terror attack in Spain`s Barcelona which has left at least 14 people dead and over 130 people injured.

In his message to King Felipe VI, Kovind expressed solidarity with the people of Spain in the difficult hour. 

"I am deeply shocked and saddened by the horrific terror attack in Barcelona. India condemns the attack in strongest possible terms. I offer my heartfelt condolences for the victims and wish a speedy recovery for those injured," he said, as per a Rashtrapati Bhavan release.

Kovind added that the terrorism posed "the gravest threat to humanity today".

"Its perpetrators are determined to destroy peace-loving communities and peoples. The global community must come together and give them a befitting response. India remains fully committed to work with Spain in defeating these evil forces," he said.

Ram Nath Kovind Terror attack Spain Barcelona

