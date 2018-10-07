President Ram Nath Kovind on 3-day visit to Tajikistan

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
In his visit to Central Asia, President Ram Nath Kovind left for a three-day visit to Tajikistan on Sunday. The President will hold diplomatic talks with the top leadership of Tajikistan, in an effort to strengthen India's ties with the Central Asian country. 

NEW DELHI: In his visit to Central Asia, President Ram Nath Kovind left for a three-day visit to Tajikistan on Sunday. The President will hold diplomatic talks with the top leadership of Tajikistan, in an effort to strengthen India's ties with the Central Asian country. 

Taking to Twitter, the President wrote, “PresidentKovind departs for state visit to Tajikistan. This is his first visit to Central Asia as President of India”

During his visit from October 7-9, he will meet his Tajik counterpart Emamoli Rahmon, Speaker of Parliament Shukurjon Zuhurov, and Speaker of the Lower House (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of Parliament. Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda will also call on the president, the Ministry of External Affairs (EAM) said Saturday.

President Kovind is likely to deliver an address on 'Countering Radicalization: Challenges in Modern Societies' at Tajik National University.

"Given the close relationship between the two countries, the visit is expected to lead to further strengthening of Indo-Tajik bilateral relations," said a statement released by EAM. It added that all areas of bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation are expected to be discussed.

He will address the members of the Indian diaspora in Tajikistan during his three-day visit. Minister of State for Defence Shubhash Bhamre and Rajya Sabha member Shamsher Singh Manhas will also be part of the president's official delegation.

