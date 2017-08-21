President Ram Nath Kovind on a day's visit to Leh

Leh: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday arrived here on a day`s visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

This is Kovind`s first visit outside Delhi after assuming office earlier this month.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, senior ministers, Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat and other civil and military officials received Kovind at the Leh airport.

The President, who is also the supreme commander of the Indian Armed Forces, drove straight to the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre where he will take the salute at a parade and present the President`s colours to the regiment and its five battalions.

General Rawat had on Sunday arrived here on a two-day visit to take stock of the situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between China and India.

The Chinese army recently made an incursion into the Indian territory in Pangong Lake area. Soldiers of the two armies hurled stones at each other before the Chinese side returned into its territory.