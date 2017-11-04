President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi greet nation on Gurpurab

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab - the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the faith.

"Gurpurab greetings to all. Let us follow the path of peace, compassion and service shown by Guru Nanak Devji," the President said.

Guru Nanak Jayanti also known as `Gurpurab` and `Prakash Utsav` is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism.

Extending his greetings on the occasion, Modi said Guru Nanak was not only the first guru of the Sikhs but also a "guru to the entire world". He urged people to follow Guru Nanak`s ideals and teachings.

"On Guru Nanak Jayanti we bow to the venerable Sri Guru Nanak Devji and recall his noble thoughts," Modi tweeted.

In an over one-minute long video message, Modi said Guru Nanak undertook a 28,000-km journey on foot to spread the message of true humanity.

"He envisioned the welfare of all humanity and considered all castes to be equal. He stressed on female empowerment and respect for women."

Modi said: "He ran a `Langar` which sowed the seeds of the spirit of service amongst fellow beings. Partaking of `Langar` together created a feeling of unity and oneness in people."

Guru Nanak voiced three messages for a meaningful, fulfilling life -- chant the name of the almighty, work hard and help the needy, the Prime Minister said.

Born in 1469 in Rai-Bhoi-di Talwandi (Nankana Sahib, now in Pakistan), Guru Nanak Dev was the first of the 10 Sikh Gurus.