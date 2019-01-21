President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, others condole death of Lingayat seer Shivakumara Swamiji

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday joined the country in mourning the loss of demise of a prominent Lingayat seer Shivakumara Swamiji. The 111-year-old prominent Lingayat seer breathed his last on Monday after a prolonged illness.

The seer of Tumakuru-based Siddaganga Math was known as the 'Walking God'.

"Extremely sad to learn of the passing of spiritual leader Dr Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu Ji. He contributed immensely to society particularly towards healthcare and education. My condolences to his countless followers," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

PM Modi also condoled the death of the seer. "His holiness Dr Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu lived for the people, especially the poor and vulnerable. He devoted himself towards alleviating ills like poverty, hunger and social injustice. Prayers and solidarity with his countless devotees spread all across the world," the PM tweeted.

I have had the privilege to visit the Sree Siddaganga Mutt and receive the blessings of His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu. The wide range of community service initiatives being done there are outstanding and are at an unimaginably large scale. pic.twitter.com/wsmRp2cERd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2019

Congress president Rahul Gandhi condoled Monday the death of Siddaganga Mutt chief Shivakumara Swamiji, saying his passing away leaves behind a deep spiritual void.

"I am sorry to hear about the passing of Shivakumar Swami Ji, Pontiff of the Siddaganga Mutt. Swami Ji was respected and revered by millions of Indians, from all religions and communities. His passing leaves behind a deep spiritual void. My condolences to all his followers," he tweeted.

Congress yet again raised the demand for Bharat Ratna to the seer. "I request the government of India to give him Bharat Ratna. He is worthy of getting the title. Such a great man from Karnataka, it is worth to bestow the Bharat Ratna on him," Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said.