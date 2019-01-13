President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi pay homage to Guru Gobind Singh, greet nation on `Lohri`, `Makar Sankranti`

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to the tenth Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh on his 352nd birth anniversary.

"Homage to Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary. He devoted his life to serving the people and upholding truth, justice and compassion. The example and teachings of Guru Gobind Singh continue to inspire us," President Kovind said in a tweet.

Paying tribute to the Sikh guru, PM Modi said, "I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singhji on his Jayanti."

The PM also shaared a video on the tenth Sikh Guru.

Guru Gobind Singh (1666-1708) is revered by the Sikh community as he founded the `Khalsa Panth`, the warrior Sikh community, at Anandpur Sahib in 1699.

The festivities this year coincided with the festivals of `Lohri` and `Makar Sankranti`.

Besides paying tributes to the Sikh Guru, President Kovind also exchanged greetings on the occasion of various festivities celebrated across the nation today.

"As the sun enters Capricorn, and the weather begins to change and harvesting season begins in many parts of our country, greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens as we celebrate Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Bhogali Bihu, Pongal, Uttarayan and Poush Parbon," he said in another tweet.

"This festive occasion, which is celebrated in diverse yet similar ways across India, is a moment to celebrate the hard work and perseverance of all our people, especially farmers. May it herald prosperity and good fortune across the country."

Meanwhile, thousands of devotees thronged gurdwaras across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Patna and other places across the country on Sunday to offer prayers on the occasion of 352nd birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh master, Guru Gobind Singh.

The holiest of Sikh shrines `Harmandir Sahib`, popularly known as Golden Temple, in Amritsar and other gurudwaras elsewhere, saw religious fervour to mark the guru`s birth anniversary.

People braved the early morning chill to offer prayers at gurdwaras. The rush of devotees continued in most gurudwaras later in the day also.

Long queues of devotees could be seen waiting for up to two hours to offer prayers inside the main shrine. The entire Golden Temple complex was decorated with special lighting.

Heavy rush of devotees could be seen at the Takht Keshgarh Sahib gurudwara in Anandpur Sahib town, around 85 km from here, since early Sunday morning. It was at this place that Guru Gobind Singh founded the `Khalsa Panth`.

Reports of hundreds of devotees offering prayers at Gurdwara Janamasthan in Patna city in Bihar, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, were also received.

Hundreds of people offered prayers at gurudwara Nada Sahib in Panchkula, adjoining Chandigarh, where the guru stayed for a few days during his lifetime.

Gurdwaras across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh were decorated to mark the guru`s birth anniversary. Religious processions were taken out at all places in the region on Friday and Saturday to mark the birth anniversary.

Tight security arrangements were made around all leading Sikh shrines in Punjab in view of recent terror-related incidents in the state. At the Golden Temple complex, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force members and volunteers kept a strict vigil inside the shrine complex.

