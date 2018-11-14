हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi pay tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on 129th birth anniversary

Pandit Nehru's birthday on November 14 is celebrated as Children's Day

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Congress party on Wednesday paid tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru – country's first prime minister – on his 129th birth anniversary.

Both President and the PM recalled the role of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in the country's struggle for freedom and his contributions and the first prime minister of India.

''Remembering our first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. We recall his contribution to our freedom struggle and during his tenure as Prime Minister,'' the PM said in a tweet.

Paying homage to Pandit Nehru, President Ram Nath Kovind said, ''Remembering Shri Jawaharlal Nehru, our first Prime Minister, on his birth anniversary.

Pandit Nehru was extremely popular among children who used to refer him as 'Chacha Nehru' and his birthday on November 14 is celebrated as Children's Day.

This day is also known as ''Bal Diwas''.

 

After the death of Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964, it was decided to celebrate his birthday on November 14 as the 'Children’s Day' in India. Nehru is often cited as saying that children should always be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow.

Nehru took a special interest in the education system of the country. He not only ensured that every child in the country gets a free primary education, but also established several higher educational institutions including All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

Being the first prime minister of India, Nehru made the best possible efforts to bring positive changes that India needed to see in terms of the growth, nourishment and development of children and youths.

The famous FiveYear Plans, which were initiated by his government, made provisions for ensuring free primary education for children. He introduced a plan of building thousands of schools and also brought in a scheme to distribute free meals including milk to school children.

On this day, most schools have cultural fun programmes like plays, dance and songs. Parents and teachers offer gifts and chocolates to children. Children dress up as Jawaharlal Nehru with a red rose pinned to the collar of their Nehru jacket.

India had till 1959 celebrated Children’s Day on November 20, as observed by the United Nations.

However, after Nehru's death, India adopted November 14 as 'Children’s Day' in the honour of the first prime minister.

