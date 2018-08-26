President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, senior ministers wish nation on Rakhshabandhan

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other senior ministers wished the nation on Rakshabandhan on Sunday.

"On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all my fellow citizens in India and abroad," the President said.

Greetings to all fellow citizens on Rateksha Bandhan. May the spirit of this festival strengthen fraternal feelings and inspire us to live in a society defined by universal respect for the security and dignity of women, especially of girl children #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 26, 2018

"Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the unique relationship between brothers and sisters. Tying of a Rakhi symbolizes love, affection and mutual trust between sisters and brothers. May the spirit of this festival strengthen fraternal feelings, and inspire us to live in a society defined by universal respect for the security and dignity of women, especially of girl children," he added. PM Modi also took to Twitter to convey his greetings on the festival.

Greetings on Raksha Bandhan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2018

Wishing everyone on the festival, Vice President Naidu said that on this happy occasion, people should rededicate themselves to upholding the dignity and respect of women. "I convey my warm greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan. The Festival reaffirms the strong bond of love and affection between brothers and sisters. It promotes and strengthens unity and harmonious coexistence," he tweeted. Several other ministers also tweeted to wish the nation on Rakhshabandhan.

Warm greetings to everyone on the joyous occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival which celebrates the unique bond of love shared by brothers and sisters around the world. pic.twitter.com/5u93eHnQPI — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 26, 2018

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) also tweeted a letter by a Class 3rd student who had wished the soldiers on the occasion. Tweeting the letter, CRPF wrote: "Let's celebrate the festival of love and unite ourselves with the thread of brotherhood. Wishing everyone a very happy RakshaBandhan."

Let's celebrate the festival of love and unite ourselves with the thread of brotherhood. Wishing everyone a very happy #RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/atuFw4vgTV — CRPF (@crpfindia) August 26, 2018

Rakhi is being celebrated across the country on Sunday with great fervour. Here's wishing everyone a very happy Rakshabandhan.