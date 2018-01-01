President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wish nation on new year

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and several other leaders wished the nation on Monday on the occasion of New Year.

"Happy New Year to everybody. May 2018 bring laughter, friendship and prosperity to all our families, to our country and to our unique and beautiful planet," the President tweeted.

सभी को नव वर्ष की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! वर्ष 2018 में सभी देशवासियों और पूरे विश्व समुदाय के जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि, शांति और उल्लास का संचार होता रहे — राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 1, 2018

The Vice President also conveyed his wishes to the nation.

I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the advent of Year 2018 and let us collectively resolve to dedicate ourselves towards building a peaceful, prosperous and harmonious society. pic.twitter.com/Wn8iPZBwUw — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) January 1, 2018

After wishing the nation through Mann ki Baat, Modi took to Twitter to convey the greetings.

Wishing you all a happy 2018! I pray that this year brings joy, prosperity and good health in everyone's lives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2018

Here is how Sushma Swaraj wished the nation.