President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and several other leaders wished the nation on Monday on the occasion of New Year.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 01, 2018, 10:21 AM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wish nation on new year

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and several other leaders wished the nation on Monday on the occasion of New Year.

"Happy New Year to everybody. May 2018 bring laughter, friendship and prosperity to all our families, to our country and to our unique and beautiful planet," the President tweeted. 

The Vice President also conveyed his wishes to the nation.

After wishing the nation through Mann ki Baat, Modi took to Twitter to convey the greetings.

Here is how Sushma Swaraj wished the nation.

