President Ram Nath Kovind reaches Tajikistan, signs key MoUs in several fields

This is President Kovind's first visit to Central Asia.

NEW DELHI: India and Tajikistan several key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during President Ram Nath Kovind's three-day state visit to the Central Asian country.

The MoUs were signed in the fields of agriculture, renewable energy, traditional medicine, space technology, youth affairs, culture and disaster management, tweeted Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

Addressing the media, President Kovind said, “India and Tajikistan together have built a strong foundation for bilateral & multilateral cooperation. In 2012, we elevated our relationship to the level of Strategic Partnership. To take our ties forward, today we have signed key MOUs in the fields of political relations, strategic research, agriculture, renewable energy, traditional medicine, space technology, youth affairs, culture and disaster management.”

India also offered a grant of USD20 million to finance development projects and “agreed to undertake feasibility study of solar projects in seven villages in Tajikistan.”

“India remains committed to providing capacity building and development assistance support to Tajikistan. We are happy to offer a grant of USD20 million for financing development projects as identified by the Government of Tajikistan,” said President Kovind.

Earlier President Kovind was accorded top military honours.

“Before he starts his bilateral discussions with his counterpart, military honours accorded to President of India at Palace of Nation in Dushanbe. #PresidentKovind reviewed Guard of Honour along with President Rahmon,” tweeted Kumar.

On their arrival on Sunday, the President and First lady Savita Kovind were welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister Zokirzoda Mahmadtoir and First Deputy Foreign Minister Nizomiddin Zohidi upon their arrival at the Dushanbe International Airport, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

