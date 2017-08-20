President Ramnath Kovind to visit Leh tomorrow

Srinagar: President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in the border town of Leh in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday for his first official visit outside Delhi since taking oath of office.

The President will present the President's Colours to the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre and the five battalions of the regiment tomorrow, defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia told PTI.

The function will also be attended by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, who has already arrived in Leh, the official said.

This will be Kovind's first visit outside Delhi after taking oath as the 14th President of India.