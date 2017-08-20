close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

President Ramnath Kovind to visit Leh tomorrow

The President will present the President's Colours to the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre and the five battalions of the regiment tomorrow, defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia told PTI.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 18:25
President Ramnath Kovind to visit Leh tomorrow
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Srinagar: President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in the border town of Leh in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday for his first official visit outside Delhi since taking oath of office.

The President will present the President's Colours to the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre and the five battalions of the regiment tomorrow, defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia told PTI.

The function will also be attended by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, who has already arrived in Leh, the official said.

This will be Kovind's first visit outside Delhi after taking oath as the 14th President of India.

TAGS

Ramnath KovindVisitLehLadakhBipin Rawat

From Zee News

Jammu and Kashmir

Rohingyas say compulsions drove them to take shelter in J...

Karnataka

Yeddyurappa moves HC seeking quashing of ACB case against h...

India&#039;s economy became fastest growing under PM Modi rule: Amit Shah
Madhya PradeshIndia

India's economy became fastest growing under PM Modi r...

Science

Scientists discover new state of matter to explain supercon...

9 officials suspended amid allegations of 173 cows deaths in a week
Chhattisgarh

9 officials suspended amid allegations of 173 cows deaths i...

Indians account for 74% of total H-1B visa requests in current US fiscal
India

Indians account for 74% of total H-1B visa requests in curr...

Madhya Pradesh

Amit Shah eats food at tribal's house

Uttarakhand

Three dead as truck falls off road in Uttarakhand

No relations with Syria for countries backing rebels: Bashar al-Assad
WorldAsia

No relations with Syria for countries backing rebels: Basha...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Articles of national discontent

'Fear also teaches us and makes us alert'

Tale of greed in the world of climate finances

Trade ties and Chinese threat bring India, Taiwan closer

British India’s association with chattel slavery